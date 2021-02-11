China to provide COVID-19 vaccine aid for Algeria: FM

BEIJING, Feb. 11 -- China attaches great importance to Algeria's need of COVID-19 vaccines and has decided to provide a batch of emergency vaccine aid and facilitate the purchase of vaccines for Algeria to meet its urgent needs, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Wednesday.

Wang said this during a phone conversation with Algerian Foreign Minister Sabri Boukadoum.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of China's resumption of its legal seat in the United Nations, and the Chinese people will never forget the important contribution made by Algeria to this end that year, Wang said.

As the world is undergoing major changes unseen in a century, China and Algeria need more than ever to consolidate and carry forward their traditional friendship and jointly cope with various risks and challenges, he said.

China will, as always, support Algeria in following a development path that suits its national conditions and firmly opposes any interference in Algeria's internal affairs by external forces, Wang said.

Noting that the China-Algeria practical cooperation featuring a vast range and fruitful results is a model of cooperation for developing countries, Wang said the two sides have successfully implemented a large number of landmark cooperation projects, which have played an important role in Algeria's economic and social development.

The two sides should continue to jointly build the Belt and Road, promote exchanges and cooperation in various fields and further enrich the China-Algeria comprehensive strategic partnership, he added.

Boukadoum wished the Chinese people a happy Spring Festival and hoped that the bilateral relations will advance in more solid steps and reach a higher level in the Year of the Ox.

Algeria highly cherishes the friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries, and the Algerian people will never forget China's firm support for Algeria in its just fight for national independence and liberation, Boukadoum said.

Algeria opposes any interference in other countries' internal affairs and will continue to strongly support China on issues involving China's core interests, he added.

Algeria is willing to jointly build the Belt and Road with China and deepen practical cooperation in various fields, Boukadoum said, adding that the Algerian side thanks China for providing vaccine aid for it and stands ready to purchase vaccines from China to completely defeat the pandemic at an early date.