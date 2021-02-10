Nearly 600 in Macao receive mainland-made COVID-19 vaccine on 1st day

MACAO, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- A total of 595 people in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) were vaccinated with the first dose of mainland-made COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday, the first day of vaccination in the SAR, said the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Center of Macao.

As of 9 p.m. local time, 4,033 people had made reservations for the vaccination, the center said.

Macao opened the reservation system for the vaccination on Monday. Prioritized groups, including frontline workers in anti-epidemic efforts and groups that are at high risk in terms of occupational exposure, could start making reservations online on Monday and begin vaccination on Tuesday.

Other Macao ID holders can start making reservations from Tuesday noon and begin vaccination after Feb. 22, the center said.

Currently, Macao has 13 medical facilities offering vaccination to 5,000 people at the most on a daily basis, added the center.