“I'm Not Coming Home” – A Spring Festival Feature Documentary

(People's Daily Online)    16:00, February 10, 2021

 

A stirring story of three ordinary people working in Beijing who, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, make a tough choice not to return to their hometowns for this year’s Spring Festival. The three workers — a community nurse, a vegetable vendor, and a driver — are staying put this February to ensure Beijingers can celebrate the New Year in the comfort of knowing that they’re being well taken care of. Through their self-sacrifice and dedication, the three will help to provide continued access to the basic necessities of everyday life — good health, good food and happiness one for all, all for one. 

