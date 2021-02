An automatic distributing device sorts packages at an e-commerce company in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 8, 2021. All 35 e-commerce industrial parks in Yiwu remained open during the Spring Festival. According to statistics, the e-commerce transaction volume of Yiwu in 2020 is 312.487 billion yuan, with a year-on-year growth of 12.86%. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)