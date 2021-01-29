China's Yiwu to launch 1,500 Europe-bound freight trains in 2021

HANGZHOU, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- Yiwu, China's small commodities trade hub in eastern Zhejiang Province, will launch more than 1,500 Europe-bound freight trains this year, according to a work report of the provincial government.

The cargo route linking Yiwu with Europe via Xinjiang in northwest China handled 1,399 China-Europe freight trains in 2020, soaring by 165 percent year on year, said the report reviewed at the ongoing annual session of the provincial legislature.

As a major foreign trade engine in China, Zhejiang saw its exports grow by 9.1 percent, year on year, to nearly 2.52 trillion yuan (about 388.5 billion U.S. dollars) in 2020. It accounted for 14 percent of the country's total export volume.

Initiated in 2011, the China-Europe rail transport service is considered a significant part of the Belt and Road Initiative to boost trade between China and countries participating in the program.

As the COVID-19 pandemic greatly affected sea and air transport capacity, the China-Europe freight train service played a significant role in stabilizing international railway logistics. It ensured the smooth transportation of goods including epidemic control materials, given its all-weather, stable, and regular features.