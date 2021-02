A vendor loads up his trolley with fresh vegetables at Xinfadi Wholesale Food Market in Beijing, February 1, 2021. (People’s Daily Online/Kou Jie)

Dubbed the “vegetable basket and fruit bowl of Beijing,” Xinfadi Wholesale Food Market provides more than 90 percent of Beijing’s fruits and vegetables. The market was temporarily closed on June 13, 2020 due to a COVID-19 outbreak and was fully reopened on September 6, 2020.