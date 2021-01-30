Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Jan 30, 2021
Latest on COVID-19 control and prevention in China

(Xinhua)    09:55, January 30, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments from China's COVID-19 control and prevention efforts:

-- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 21 new domestically transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 16 asymptomatic cases on Thursday.

-- North China's Hebei Province reported one new confirmed COVID-19 case on Thursday. The case was reported in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang.

A total of 627 COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment in Hebei. In addition, 64 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases are under medical observation.

-- Beijing reported one new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 case and one suspected case on Thursday.

-- The recent COVID-19 epidemic in Shanghai has been brought under control thanks to the orderly, precise and effective control measures, the city's mayor Gong Zheng said at a press conference.

-- With the last COVID-19 patient discharged from hospital, the number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases being treated in northeast China's Dalian, a port city in Liaoning Province, dropped to zero on Thursday.

Dalian has conducted several rounds of citywide nucleic acid tests following a resurgence of COVID-19 cases since December last year. 

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

