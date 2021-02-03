Chinese mainland reports 15 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 25 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 15 locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, eight were reported in the province of Jilin, six in Heilongjiang, and one in Hebei, the commission said in its daily report.

Ten new imported cases were reported, including four in Shanghai, two each in Guangdong and Sichuan, and one each in Jiangsu and Shaanxi.

One new suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, but no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

The same day saw the discharge of 91 COVID-19 patients from hospitals following their recovery.

By the end of Tuesday, a total of 4,745 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 4,433 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 312 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 89,619 by Tuesday, including 1,516 patients still receiving treatment, 66 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 83,467 patients had been discharged following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus, according to the commission.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Tuesday, and 36,360 close contacts remained under medical observation.

Tuesday also saw 12 asymptomatic cases newly reported, with seven of them arriving from outside the mainland. On the same day, 10 asymptomatic cases were newly re-categorized as confirmed cases.

A total of 829 asymptomatic cases were under medical observation, of whom 279 arrived from outside the mainland.