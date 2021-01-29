Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Jan 29, 2021
Medical supplies production promoted to ensure epidemic control in Suihua, NE China's Heilongjiang

(Xinhua)    08:55, January 29, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Jan. 28, 2021 shows medical supplies in Suihua City, northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province. Local authorities have been actively promoting medical supplies production to ensure the epidemic control and prevention efforts. (Photo by Zhang Tao/Xinhua)

