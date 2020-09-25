Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Thursday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Friday.

Meanwhile, eight confirmed COVID-19 cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

One suspected COVID-19 case from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Thursday, nine COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 2,773 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,607 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 166 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Thursday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,322, including the 166 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,522 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland, while 6,911 close contacts were still under medical observation after 468 were discharged Thursday, according to the commission.

Also on Thursday, 18 new asymptomatic cases, including 16 from outside the mainland, were reported, and one asymptomatic case was re-categorized as a confirmed one.

The commission said 398 asymptomatic cases, including 396 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Thursday, 5,056 confirmed cases including 104 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 509 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,758 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 480 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.