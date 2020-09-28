Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Monday.

Twenty-one imported confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Sunday, 12 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Sunday, a total of 2,823 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,638 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 185 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Sunday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,372, including the 185 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,553 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 7,020 close contacts were still under medical observation after 786 were discharged Sunday, according to the commission.

Also on Sunday, 14 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and no asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 367 asymptomatic cases, including 365 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Sunday, 5,065 confirmed cases including 105 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 510 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,786 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 480 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.