Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- No new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday across the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

Fourteen imported confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported, the commission said in its daily report.

No new suspected COVID-19 cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, the commission said.

On Saturday, five COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland.

By the end of Saturday, a total of 2,802 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Of them, 2,626 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 176 remained hospitalized, with three in severe condition. No deaths from the imported cases had been reported.

As of Saturday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 85,351, including the 176 patients still being treated.

Altogether 80,541 patients had been discharged after recovery, and 4,634 had died of the disease on the mainland, the commission said.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland, while 7,160 close contacts were still under medical observation after 560 were discharged Saturday, according to the commission.

Also on Saturday, 26 new asymptomatic cases, all from outside the mainland, were reported, and five asymptomatic cases were re-categorized as confirmed cases.

The commission said 391 asymptomatic cases, including 389 from outside the mainland, were still under medical observation.

By the end of Saturday, 5,059 confirmed cases including 105 deaths had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), together with 46 confirmed cases in the Macao SAR and 510 cases including seven deaths in Taiwan.

A total of 4,777 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR, 46 in the Macao SAR, and 480 in Taiwan had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.