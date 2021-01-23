Top political advisor lauds role of private businesses in COVID-19 control

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang on Friday lauded the contribution of private businesses to the country's fight against the COVID-19 epidemic.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, made the remarks at the sixth congress of the China Society for Promotion of the Guangcai Program (CSPGP).

The meeting also commended 100 role models in the fight against the epidemic.

Wang said private enterprises overcame difficulties to produce materials urgently needed to fight against the epidemic, provide daily necessities for the people, and actively donate money and materials, which demonstrated their patriotism and corporate social responsibility.

He said the CSPGP organized a targeted poverty alleviation campaign that mobilized enterprises to help villages, playing an important role in China's victory in poverty eradication.

Wang called for efforts to guide more private enterprises to serve rural revitalization and help narrow the development gap and resident income gap between urban and rural areas.