Chinese mainland reports 103 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday recorded 103 new COVID-19 cases – 94 local transmissions and nine from overseas, the National Health Commission said on Friday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 47 were reported in Heilongjiang, 19 in Jilin, 18 in Hebei, six in Shanghai, three in Beijing and one in Shanxi, the Commission said in its daily report.

A total of 119 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 929 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation. No deaths related to COVID-19 were registered on Thursday, and 27 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 88,804, and the death toll stands at 4,635.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 9,867 (8,904 recoveries, 167 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 872 (771 recoveries, 7 deaths)