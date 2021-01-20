Chinese mainland reports 103 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded 103 new COVID-19 cases – 88 local transmissions and 15 from overseas, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Among the domestically infected cases, 46 in northeastern Jilin Province, 19 were reported in northern Hebei Province, 16 in northeastern Heilongjiang Province and seven in Beijing.

A total of 58 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 819 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation. No deaths related to COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, and 17 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 88,557, and the death toll stands at 4,635.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 9,720 (8,828 recoveries, 165 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 868 (766 recoveries, 7 deaths)