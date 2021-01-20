Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 103 new COVID-19 cases

(CGTN)    10:22, January 20, 2021

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday recorded 103 new COVID-19 cases – 88 local transmissions and 15 from overseas, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

Among the domestically infected cases, 46 in northeastern Jilin Province, 19 were reported in northern Hebei Province, 16 in northeastern Heilongjiang Province and seven in Beijing.

A total of 58 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 819 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation. No deaths related to COVID-19 were registered on Tuesday, and 17 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 88,557, and the death toll stands at 4,635.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 9,720 (8,828 recoveries, 165 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 868 (766 recoveries, 7 deaths)

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Hongyu)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York