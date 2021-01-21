Chinese mainland reports 144 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded 144 new COVID-19 cases – 126 local transmissions and 18 from overseas, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 68 were reported in Heilongjiang, 33 in Jilin, 20 in Hebei, one in Beijing, one in Shanxi, and one in Shandong, the Commission said in its daily report.

A total of 113 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 844 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation. No deaths related to COVID-19 were registered on Wednesday, and 19 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 88,701, and the death toll stands at 4,635.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 9,797 (8,865 recoveries, 166 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 870 (769 recoveries, 7 deaths)