Chinese mainland reports 118 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday recorded 118 new COVID-19 cases – 106 local transmissions and 12 from overseas, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

Among the domestically infected cases, 43 were reported in northeastern Jilin Province, 35 in northern Hebei Province, 27 in northeastern Heilongjiang Province and one in Beijing.

A total of 91 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 811 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation. No deaths related to COVID-19 were registered on Monday, and 32 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 88,454, and the death toll stands at 4,635.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 9,664 (8,786 recoveries, 163 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 862 (756 recoveries, 7 deaths)