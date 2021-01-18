Brazil approves emergency use of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

Brazil’s (National Health Surveillance Agency) has approved the emergency use of coronavirus vaccines developed by Chinese drug maker Sinovac Biotech.

The approval comes as the country seeks to bolster its efforts to stop the spread of the virus.

Brazil's 8,455,059 COVID-19 infections are the third highest globally, only shadowed by tallies registered by the United States and India.

Its 209,296 virus-related fatalities are the second-highest after the US' 396,549, according to the Johns Hopkins University.