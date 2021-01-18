Factbox: Latest on COVID-19 control and prevention in China

BEIJING, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments from China's COVID-19 control and prevention efforts:

-- North China's Hebei Province reported 72 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and 20 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases on Saturday, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

By the end of Saturday, there were 715 locally transmitted confirmed cases and two imported cases being treated in hospitals in Hebei.

Another 203 locally transmitted asymptomatic cases and five imported asymptomatic cases are under medical observation.

-- Beijing reported two new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Saturday, both were in the city's Shunyi District and close contacts of previously reported confirmed cases.

No new locally transmitted suspected or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases have been reported in Beijing. No new imported confirmed, suspected, or asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were reported in the city on Saturday.

-- Over 100,000 drivers for online platforms under Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing have made reservations for COVID-19 vaccines in Beijing, according to the company.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, more than 46,000 drivers have been inoculated in the city, the company said.

Having already administered vaccines to 50,000 employees of take-out and delivery services, the city's vaccination team will inoculate another 30,000 by Jan. 18.

-- Northeast China's Jilin Province on Saturday reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 63 asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Sunday.

As of Saturday, there were 148 confirmed locally transmitted cases and 100 asymptomatic infections in the province.

-- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19 asymptomatic infections on Saturday, local health authorities said Sunday.

The cases were all close contacts or secondary close contacts of earlier COVID-19 infections in Huiqi Village, Wangkui County.