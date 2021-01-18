Chinese mainland reports 109 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday recorded 109 new COVID-19 cases – 93 local transmissions and 16 from overseas, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

Among the domestically infected cases, 54 were reported in northern Hebei Province, 30 in northeastern Jilin Province, seven in northeastern Heilongjiang Province and two in Beijing.

A total of 115 new asymptomatic COVID-19 cases were recorded, while 788 asymptomatic patients remain under medical observation. No deaths related to COVID-19 were registered on Sunday, and 13 patients were discharged from hospitals.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland has reached 88,336, and the death toll stands at 4,635.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Hong Kong and Macao special administrative regions and the Taiwan region are as follows:

Hong Kong: 9,557 (8,758 recoveries, 162 deaths)

Macao: 46 (46 recoveries)

Taiwan: 855 (755 recoveries, 7 deaths)