Latest on COVID-19 control and prevention in China

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- Here are the latest developments from China's COVID-19 control and prevention efforts:

-- Beijing reported three new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, one new locally transmitted asymptomatic infection, and two new imported asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said on Friday.

All the new locally transmitted confirmed cases were reported in the Ronghui residential compound in Daxing District, according to the commission.

-- Northeast China's Heilongjiang Province reported 47 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 88 asymptomatic infections on Thursday, local health authorities said Friday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 36 were reported in the city of Suihua, one in Daqing, and the other 10 in the provincial capital of Harbin, according to the Heilongjiang provincial health commission.

-- North China's Hebei Province reported 18 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new locally transmitted asymptomatic cases on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 15 were in the provincial capital Shijiazhuang, including nine previously reported asymptomatic cases. The other three cases were reported in the city of Xingtai.

-- Health authorities in north China's Tianjin Municipality have identified the novel coronavirus behind one of the city's recent imported COVID-19 cases as the mutant strain first found in Britain.

The patient, a Chinese national, arrived in Tianjin from France on Jan. 7. The patient had lived in Ghana before taking the flight, according to the Tianjin municipal center for disease control and prevention.

-- Northeast China's Jilin Province on Thursday reported 19 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and seven new asymptomatic infections, the provincial health commission said Friday.

Of the new confirmed cases, 10 were reported in the provincial capital Changchun and nine in the city of Tonghua. The new confirmed cases include one that was previously reported as an asymptomatic case.

-- Central China's Hubei Province reported one new imported asymptomatic COVID-19 case on Thursday, the provincial health commission said Friday.

The asymptomatic carrier arrived at the Wuhan Tianhe International Airport from Seoul, capital of the Republic of Korea, via flight TW615 on Wednesday.

-- Shanghai reported six new locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three new imported confirmed cases on Thursday, the municipal health commission said Friday.

So far, 74 close contacts of the six locally transmitted cases have been traced and placed under medical observation in designated facilities. The places they visited have been disinfected.