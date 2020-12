Listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in 2008, Hainan coconut carvings are handicrafts made mostly from coconut shells. Many coconut artisans use seashells and the coconut wood’s natural texture to form their creations, which make for popular souvenirs.

A coconut carving displayed at Hainan Coconut Carving Exhibition Center in Wenchang, South China's Hainan Province. (People's Daily Online/Wu Chaolan)