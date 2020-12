Located in Wenchang, South China’s Hainan Province, Wenchang Temple of Confucius is the best preserved ancient architecture in Hainan. It was originally built in the Qingli Year (1041-1048) of North Song Dynasty.

Wenchang Temple of Confucius, South China's Hainan Province on Dec. 15, 2020. (People's Daily Online/Gao Ge)