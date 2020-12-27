China's top legislature concludes standing committee session

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, presides over the closing meeting of the 24th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 26, 2020. (Xinhua/Li Tao)

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- The Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, concluded its 24th session Saturday in Beijing.

Lawmakers adopted a revision to the Law on the Prevention of Juvenile Delinquency, a Yangtze River conservation law, Amendment XI to the Criminal Law, and a revision to the National Defense Law at the closing meeting.

A decision on the appointment and removal of officials was passed at the meeting. Chen Xiaojiang was appointed as head of the National Ethnic Affairs Commission, replacing Bater. Tang Renjian was appointed as minister of agriculture and rural affairs, replacing Han Changfu. Wang Wentao was appointed as minister of commerce, replacing Zhong Shan.

President Xi Jinping signed presidential orders to promulgate the above laws and effectuate the appointments.

Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, presided over the meeting, which was attended by 166 NPC Standing Committee members.

Affirming the work of the NPC Standing Committee over the past year, Li called for efforts to ensure a good start for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025) and make the NPC's contribution to the building of a modern socialist China.

Lawmakers adopted the proposals on amending the organic law of the NPC and the NPC's procedural rules, deciding to submit the two amendments to the fourth annual session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.

Decisions on strengthening the oversight of state assets management and establishing an intellectual property court in the Hainan free trade port were passed at the meeting.

Lawmakers adopted a decision on convening the fourth annual session of the 13th NPC in Beijing on March 5.

They also ratified an extradition treaty with Turkey and other items on the session's agenda, including deputies' qualifications and personnel matters.

After the session was concluded, a ceremony chaired by Li was held for newly-appointed officials and lawmakers to take an oath of allegiance to the Constitution.

Li also presided over a meeting of the Council of Chairpersons of the NPC Standing Committee before the closing meeting and a lecture after the closing meeting.