Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Hefei-Anqing section of Beijing-Hong Kong high-speed railway starts operation

(Xinhua)    16:15, December 22, 2020

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 22, 2020 shows a high-speed train passing through the Huagang super major bridge along the Hefei-Anqing section of the Beijing-Hong Kong high-speed railway in Feixi County of east China's Anhui Province. The Hefei-Anqing section of the Beijing-Hong Kong high-speed railway was put into operation Tuesday. Cities of Hefei and Anqing, both in Anhui Province, are critical hubs where several other major railway tracks intersect. The 176-kilometer section of tracks allow trains to run at a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour on them. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York