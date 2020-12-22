Hefei-Anqing section of Beijing-Hong Kong high-speed railway starts operation

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 22, 2020 shows a high-speed train passing through the Huagang super major bridge along the Hefei-Anqing section of the Beijing-Hong Kong high-speed railway in Feixi County of east China's Anhui Province. The Hefei-Anqing section of the Beijing-Hong Kong high-speed railway was put into operation Tuesday. Cities of Hefei and Anqing, both in Anhui Province, are critical hubs where several other major railway tracks intersect. The 176-kilometer section of tracks allow trains to run at a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour on them. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)