China issues white paper on transport development

(Xinhua)    15:38, December 22, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China on Tuesday released a white paper on the country's transport development to provide a full picture of its achievements in the field and share its strategy and activities in building a sustainable transport system.

The white paper, titled "Sustainable Development of Transport in China," was released by the State Council Information Office.

The main body of the white paper was divided into six sections: a new path for transport in the new era, China's growing strength in transport, a key to poverty alleviation and moderate prosperity, modernization of transport governance, building a global community of transport for all, and future prospects for China's transport.

