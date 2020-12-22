Factbox: China strives to enhance transport capacity

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China is one of the busiest freight hubs in the world. The increasing demand for freight capacity requires China to accelerate multimodal transport, create efficient and innovative transport links, says the white paper titled "Sustainable Development of Transport in China" released Tuesday.

China has also implemented programs to raise railway transport capacity, upgrade waterway transport, and regulate highway freight transport. The freight transport structure has been optimized, overall transport efficiency has improved, and logistics costs have been lowered.

Meanwhile, passenger transport is becoming more professional and personal, meeting the public's expectation for a better, faster, more convenient, more comfortable, and satisfying travel experience.

The following is evidence of China's enhanced transport capacity stated in the white paper released by the State Council Information Office.

-- The cargo throughput and container throughput in China's ports both rank first in the world.

-- By the end of 2019, 12 billion trips had been made on high-speed rail, and its share of total rail passenger transport had risen from 4.5 percent in 2007 to 65.4 percent.

-- China has become the fastest growing and most dynamic delivery market, with its package volume overtaking the combined figure in the United States, Japan and Europe and ranking first in the world for the past six years.

-- By the end of 2019, a total of 40 cities had opened urban rail transit lines, with 6,172.2 km of track.

-- Rapid development has also been seen in non-motorized transport. More than 70 cities have released administrative measures to regulate bike-sharing, and over 360 cities provide bike-sharing services.

-- Full provision of accessible facilities has been achieved in the passenger transport sector in many provinces. Accessible passenger vehicles have been introduced across the country. More than 3,400 EMU (electric multiple unit) trains provide priority seating for people with disabilities.