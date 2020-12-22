Factbox: Highlights of China's comprehensive transport network

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China is accelerating the high-quality development of its transport industry, says a white paper released on Tuesday.

The country has taken advantage of a key window of opportunity to optimize the configuration of transport infrastructure and build it into a comprehensive network, it says.

The white paper, titled "Sustainable Development of Transport in China" released by the State Council Information Office, listed the following facts and figures on the scale, quality and coverage of China's comprehensive transport network by the end of 2019:

-- China had a total of 139,000 km of rail track, of which high-speed lines represented 35,000 km, and a total of more than 5 million km of highways, of which expressways represented 150,000 km.

-- The country had 23,000 operative berths, including 2,520 berths of 10,000-tonne-class or above, and 127,000 km of navigable inland waterways.

-- There were 238 certified civil airports throughout the country.

-- The long-distance oil and gas pipelines totaled 156,000 km with better connections achieved.

-- The total network length of postal and express delivery services approximated 41 million km; every township had a post office and every village was provided with postal services.

-- Total length of urban roads across the country was 459,000 km, the road area per capita 17.36 sq m, the road network density in the urban built-up areas was 6.65 km/sq km and the road area ratio 13.19 percent.