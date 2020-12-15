Ethnic minority village holds activities to promote tourism in Hainan

Tourism events were held to promote the culture of the Li and Miao ethnic groups from Dec.12 to 13 in Nanchun Village of Maogan Township, Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China’s Hainan province.

Activities, including camping, visiting homestays, travelling along routes for outdoor sports, experiencing the culture of the Li and Miao ethnic groups were launched during the event.

About 200 outdoor sports enthusiasts hiked in a rain forest, rock climbing and cycling throughout the mountain. They also took part in sports activities commonly played among the ethnic groups, while also taking part in Li brocade embroidery and drinking local rice wine.

Taking the event as an opportunity, Maogan Township plans to build an outdoor sports industry in the near future, making the industry a bright spot of tourism in Baoting, according to an official with Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County.