Bamboo dance competition held at middle school in Hainan

(Xinhua)    08:37, November 19, 2020

Students participate in a bamboo dance competition at Baoting Middle School in Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County, south China's Hainan Province, Nov. 18, 2020. As a part of the art festival of Baoting Middle School, a bamboo dance competition was held here on Wednesday. Since 2003, several schools in Baoting have introduced bamboo dance to the campus so as to inherit the traditional national culture. (Xinhua/Zhang Liyun)


