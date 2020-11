Primary school students learn about porcelain works at a workshop of Ru porcelain in Baofeng County, central China's Henan Province, on Nov. 15, 2020.

Baofeng County is famous for producing Ru porcelain, one of the five famous porcelains during the Song Dynasty (960-1279) in ancient China. More than 90 students of Xichengmen Primary School in Baofeng County took part in a practical activity here on Sunday to learn about Ru porcelain. (Photo by He Wuchang/Xinhua)