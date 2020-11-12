Taiwan compatriots encouraged to learn more about country's future development blueprint

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday called on Taiwan compatriots to get a complete picture of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee's proposals for formulating a new five-year development plan and long-range objectives.

The CPC Central Committee's proposals for formulating the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035 offer huge development space and vast opportunities to Taiwan compatriots, said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference in Beijing.

Taiwan compatriots are encouraged to seize those opportunities and actively promote the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, she said.

Advancing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and national reunification has been incorporated as an important part of the blueprint, which specifies the goals and tasks in the regards as the nation embarks on a new journey toward fully building a modern socialist country.

More opportunities are expected for Taiwan compatriots and enterprises to develop on the mainland, said Zhu, as the country is on track to build a "dual circulation" new development pattern, where the domestic circulation serves as the mainstay, while domestic and foreign markets boost each other.

The Chinese mainland will make greater efforts to ensure equal treatment for Taiwan compatriots and enterprises on a larger scale and in more fields on the mainland, and facilitate Taiwan compatriots, especially youths, to realize their dreams on the mainland, she added.