Daily life in Chengdu amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Xinhua)    09:34, December 13, 2020

Staff members carry out disinfection at a community in Pidu District of Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 11, 2020. By 6 p.m. Friday, Chengdu, capital of Sichuan Province, had reported 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases and two asymptomatic cases in the recent emergence of the epidemic, said Xie Qiang, director of the municipal health commission. Parts of a residential compound in Chengdu's Pidu District were classified as medium-risk areas for COVID-19 starting from 9 p.m. on Thursday. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)


