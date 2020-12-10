Hubei repays Mongolia’s goodwill with epidemic prevention materials and local tea

(Photo/People's Daily)

China’s Hubei province donated epidemic prevention materials and tea to Mongolia as a gesture of goodwill after the East Asian country sent 30,000 sheep to feed the medical workers in support of China’s battle against COVID-19.

The goods include three units of PCR testing (polymerase chain reaction) machines, 30,000 kits for detecting the novel coronavirus, 20,000 brick tea products produced in Hubei province and so on.

In late February, Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga visited China at the critical stage of China's COVID-19 epidemic prevention and control, promising to offer 30,000 sheep to support the country.

The first batch of sheep arrived in Wuhan in late November after being slaughtered, which were delivered to medical workers in Hubei who contributed in the COVID-19 fight, relatives of those who died in the line of duty, and medical teams that were sent from across the country to Hubei to help.

In recent years, Hubei province and Mongolia enjoy deepening ties in economy, trade, science and technology, as well as enhanced people-to-people exchanges.

Officials from Mongolia and central China’s Hubei province attended a donation ceremony held in Wuhan, the provincial capital, December 8.