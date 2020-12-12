Germany's daily COVID-19 infections hit new high

BERLIN, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- The daily COVID-19 infections and deaths kept climbing in Germany and reached new highs on Friday, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

Germany reported a record 29,875 new infections within one day, pushing the total to over 1.27 million, according to the federal government agency for disease control and prevention.

The country's new COVID-19 deaths increased by 598, also a record high, bringing the total to 20,970.

The COVID-19 incidence in the last seven days reached a new record at 156 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Germany on Friday, according to the RKI. At the beginning of November when Germany entered the partial lockdown, the 7-day incidence stood at around 120.

In view of rising infections, there is an ongoing discussion in Germany about a hard lockdown over the Christmas holidays. Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected to meet with the minister presidents of the federal states on Sunday to discuss stricter nationwide measures.

With the highest 7-day incidence of 313, the eastern German state of Saxony already announced a hard lockdown. Starting next Monday, schools, day-care facilities and non-essential shops will be closed.