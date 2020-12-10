Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Dec 10, 2020
Sanjiangyuan National Park releases first 4K HD video of Yangtze River source

(People's Daily Online)    18:13, December 10, 2020

The Administration Bureau of the Hoh Xil (Kekexili) National Nature Reserve, a part of the Sanjiangyuan National Park in northwest China’s Qinghai province, has recently released the first ever 4K high-definition panorama video footage of the source of the Yangtze River.

Since June last year, staff at the administration bureau recorded stunning alpine natural scenes around the river source, including glaciers, snow-capped mountains, rivers, wetlands, deserts and lakes.

Rare animals endemic to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau were also recorded, including Tibetan antelopes, wild yaks, Tibetan wild donkeys and Tibetan foxes, as well as indigenous plants.

A screenshot of the video shows the Geladaindong Peak, the main peak of the Nyainqentanglha Mountain Range.


