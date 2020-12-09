Wildlife protection in Hoh Xil, NW China

Aerial photo taken on Dec. 6, 2020 shows the wildlife rescue center outside the Sonam Dargye Protection Station in Hoh Xil, northwest China's Qinghai Province. At an average altitude of over 4,600 meters, the Hoh Xil is home to various wild animals and reputed as "wildlife paradise". In an effort to strengthen the protection of wild animals, the Sonam Dargye Protection Station founded a wildlife rescue center in 2000. The center has saved, fed and medically treated more than 300 wild animals including Tibetan antelopes and bar-headed goose since its foundation. At present, a total of 13 Tibetan antelopes, two upland buzzards, one black sheep and one Tibetan gazelle are living in the rescue center, waiting to be released into the wild when condition is proper. (Xinhua/Wang Yan)