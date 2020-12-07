New energy powers development in China's Qinghai

XINING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- New energy is powering development in northwest China's Qinghai Province, as the province's installed new energy capacity came in at 21.38 million kilowatts by the end of November, up 37.6 percent year on year, according to State Grid Qinghai Electric Power Company.

Qinghai currently has the highest amount of installed new energy capacity in the country, according to the company.

The province's single-day power generation from new energy reached 102 million kWh on Dec. 2, exceeding the 100-million kWh mark for the first time. Of the total power generated, photovoltaic power contributed to 53 million kWh of electricity, while wind power generated 49 million kWh.

Qinghai authorities have been promoting clean energy in recent years. The province has an advantage in new energy, with 100,000 square km of desertification land suitable for the construction of photovoltaic and wind power farms.

Qinghai's exploitable solar energy exceeds 3 billion kilowatts, with the potential for developing more than 75 million kilowatts of wind energy in the province.