In pics: young maker of porcelain accessories in Jingdezhen, east China

Zhou Xionghao wanders in the cultural and creative block of the porcelain art avenue in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 3, 2020. Jade green gourds, bright red persimmons, and colorful cloud-shaped pendants... All of these elaborate accessories featuring traditional Chinese cultural symbols are made of porcelain and created by a young maker in Jingdezhen, east China's Jiangxi Province. Zhou Xionghao, 31, is the founder of a porcelain accessory brand. Once bored and confused with his study in porcelain making, he finally made up his mind to make porcelain accessories after one day he was inspired by a porcelain necklace brought back by a classmate. After graduation from the Jingdezhen Ceramic Institute, he has been striving to realize this dream. From the six-square-meter rental room to the four-story 2000-square-meter office building, he moved four times and each time he got closer to his goal. Now, he has founded his own porcelain accessory brand with annual sales amounting over 5 million yuan (about 765,000 U.S. dollars). In his mind, porcelain is not simply a material for making things but a language of the Chinese culture. By making porcelain wearable, he wants to make more people appreciate and accept the Chinese culture by fashion. He is only one example among many young makers pursuing dreams in their own way in the ancient but vibrant city of Jingdezhen. (Xinhua/Wan Xiang)