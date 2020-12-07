Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Dec 7, 2020
People visit exhibition of inscription rubbings of Tang Dynasty in Shijiazhuang

(Xinhua)    09:53, December 07, 2020

People visit an exhibition of inscription rubbings of Tang Dynasty (618-907 AD) in Shijiazhuang, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 6, 2020. The exhibition kicked off in Hebei Library on Sunday, displaying over 30 exhibits. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)


