BRICS media experts expect closer cooperation, more cultural exchanges

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- Media outlets and experts from BRICS countries have expressed their hope for closer media cooperation and more cultural exchanges among BRICS countries.

"We are always willing to collaborate with other BRICS media outlets through the exchange of content from these markets," Jose Juan Sanchez, chief of Brazil's financial and agricultural information provider CMA Group, said.

During the fifth presidium meeting of the BRICS Media Forum that was held via video link on Monday, Sanchez proposed an initiative to exchange media professionals among BRICS countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- and establish a guideline on cooperation.

Media outlets play a key role in strengthening cooperation between BRICS countries, said Sanchez, adding that disseminating reliable information can help people in BRICS countries expand understanding of each other.

Dmitry Kiselev, director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, said cooperation among media outlets from the BRICS countries is crucial to the five states and the whole world.

"The pandemic can become a growth point contributing to the strengthening of BRICS media relations on many fronts, first of all, integration process," he said.

Stressing the importance of media cooperation among the BRICS members, he said "it is hard to imagine what would have happened if our countries and peoples only used Western sources of information."

Kiselev said he supports increasing dialogue in the media sector at all levels as this would create opportunities to better understand each other.

Media outlets play a significant role in promoting people-to-people exchanges among BRICS countries, said Trust Matsilele, journalism lecturer at Cape Peninsula University of Technology in South Africa.

Noting trade and economic cooperation among BRICS countries has received adequate coverage, the expert called for more coverage of cultural exchanges.

The promotion of cultural exchanges among BRICS countries also has its economic benefits, he said.

"I think one of the most important things is that people-to-people cooperation can translate into improved economic trade," the expert said.