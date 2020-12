Ma Junshou shows his work certificate in Lichuan County of east China's Jiangxi Province, Dec. 2, 2020. A film projection team in Lichuan County has provided open-air film projection service for people living in villages across the county, even those in remote mountainous areas. Ma Junshou, 59, head of the team, has visited different villages to project over 600 films for local people each year since 1983. (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)