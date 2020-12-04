In pics: welder who likes cross-stitch as well in Shanghai

Zhang Xingfa (L) discusses welding solutions with a technician at a construction site in east China's Shanghai Municipality, Dec. 2, 2020. Zhang Xingfa, 54, is an experienced welder currently working at a construction site in the Lingang Special Area in Shanghai. He accidentally had a first-hand experience with the art of cross-stitch years ago, and could never break away since then. Zhang takes great pleasure in cross-stitch, and sees the similarity between his hobby and his profession - they both command a lot of patience and precision. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)