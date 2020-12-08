Armless delivery man and his paralyzed wife work together on express deliveries

Zhao Haifeng, an armless delivery man, uses his feet to work every day in Yuncheng city, north China’s Shanxi province; his wife, Yang Fenyan, who suffers from infantile paralysis, which causes her to have difficulty walking, serves as his arms.

The two have been in collaboration on the job since seven years ago. Every day, Zhao drives the delivery vehicle while Yang makes phone calls to customers. After sorting parcels at the warehouse, Yang helps Zhao load the packages into the vehicle, and then the husband helps her get on the vehicle.

The optimistic couple said they work hard to make more money to support their daughter, who is currently in junior high school, to go to college. They also plan to open a delivery station to increase their income. (Photo/Xinhua)