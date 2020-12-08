Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Armless delivery man and his paralyzed wife work together on express deliveries

(People's Daily Online)    15:19, December 08, 2020
Armless delivery man and his paralyzed wife work together on express deliveries

Zhao Haifeng, an armless delivery man, uses his feet to work every day in Yuncheng city, north China’s Shanxi province; his wife, Yang Fenyan, who suffers from infantile paralysis, which causes her to have difficulty walking, serves as his arms.

The two have been in collaboration on the job since seven years ago. Every day, Zhao drives the delivery vehicle while Yang makes phone calls to customers. After sorting parcels at the warehouse, Yang helps Zhao load the packages into the vehicle, and then the husband helps her get on the vehicle.

The optimistic couple said they work hard to make more money to support their daughter, who is currently in junior high school, to go to college. They also plan to open a delivery station to increase their income. (Photo/Xinhua)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York