Express deliveries in some Wuhan outlets top "Double Eleven” figures

More than 4,500 express delivery outlets in Wuhan, central China’s Hebei province, the former epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak, have resumed operations, with delivery volumes more than doubling, according to a member of staff from the local postal administration.

(Photo/Changjiang Daily)

The staff member added that for several days, the daily package volume at many outlets even exceeded that during the "Double Eleven”, an online shopping festival in China.

"I used to be able to handle all the express deliveries of Huiju Center by myself, but after Huiju Center resumed business on the 21st (of this month), the number of express deliveries soared, so I had to get another colleague to deliver the parcels together with me," said Liu Jing, a deliveryman at an express station in Wuhan.

"Wuhan has woken up," said a staff member from JD Logistics, the logistics arm of Chinese e-commerce giant JD, noting that the freight volume of JD Logistics in Wuhan rose sharply one week before China lifted the lockdown on Wuhan.

An official from the postal administration in Wuhan also confirmed that since April 8, the daily volume of mail and express deliveries at postal outlets has surged to three times that of the pre-epidemic period, and on some days, the daily delivery volume has even exceeded that of the "Double Eleven shopping festival".