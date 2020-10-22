Southeast Asia becomes popular destination for Chinese express delivery companies to seek cooperation

Southeast Asia has become a hot destination for Chinese express delivery enterprises seeking cooperation, according to a recent report released by the State Post Bureau of China.

A local employee of Flash Express scans parcels at a distribution center in Bangkok. (People's Daily/Zhao YIpu)

The research report on the development of China's express delivery sector (2019-2020) released by the development research center of the State Post Bureau of China shows that the efficient and convenient services offered by Chinese enterprises are popular with people in Southeast Asia, and its mature operation mode has also led to the development of the local express logistics industry.

With a population of about 650 million, Southeast Asia has a high penetration of mobile Internet, but the lack of logistical infrastructure has impacted the development of the express delivery industry.

However, after Chinese express companies such as JD.com, Best Express and Flash Express began doing business in Southeast Asian countries, local people have increasingly been able to enjoy the speed and convenience brought by Chinese express deliveries.

Li Fashun, founder and CEO of Flash Express, said that the company started doing business in Thailand in 2018 and now has more than 3,500 stores and 19 distribution centers in 77 provinces across the country, and is seeing a steady increase in orders.

"This shows that the Thai people are very receptive to our services," said Li.

Flash Express is the main investment enterprise of Electronic World Trade Platform (eWTP), and ranks second in terms of market share of express delivery services in Thailand.

"Now, an express delivery can reach Chiang Mai in two days, half the time it used to be," said Vitaya, a Bangkok citizen, adding that in the past, she had to go to the store to send an express package, and there was a great deal of inconvenience in the process of queuing up and filling out forms.

Currently, with the free door-to-door collection service offered by Flash Express, Vitaya noted, "I can send an express even if I’m at my home. It’s so convenient!"

Jiraporn is the head of the Flash Express service point in Bangkok's Chatuchak district. "I just joined Flash Express last year. The epidemic has had a huge impact on the Thai economy, but our workload has been increasing, and my salary has increased by more than 2,000 Thailand Baht (about $ 63.90)."

Jiraporn, who is responsible for managing more than 50 deliverymen, said, “The express industry has just sprung up in Thailand. We are looking forward to the future."

"Chinese capital and technology have helped Thailand develop its express delivery industry, provided a large number of jobs, and trained local industry talents," noted Jiraporn, adding that the work experience he has gained here has laid the foundation for him to start a business in the future.