Wai Wah, a watch repairer, works at Yoke Chong watch repair shop in Klang of Selangor state, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2020. Wai Wah, 84, has been fixing watches and clocks ever since mid 1950s. He is now the only watch repairer who is still working at the age of over 80s, in one out of the four watch shops in old Klang. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)