Medical workers prepare hand-woven hats and blankets to young patients

A preterm baby is hospitalized in an intensive care unit (ICU) for newborn babies at the Children's Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Nov. 16, 2020. Medical workers here have prepared hand-woven hats and blankets as special gifts to their young patients, most of whom are preterm babies, ahead of World Prematurity Day, which is observed annually on Nov. 17. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)