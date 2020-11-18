Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pic story: principal of school trains hundreds of wrestlers

(Xinhua)    17:26, November 18, 2020

Photo taken on Nov. 10, 2020 shows Zhu Zhihui (3rd R) and student of Matian School warming up before a training session in Pingxiang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The Matian School in Wugong Mountain in the city of Pingxiang in east China's Jiangxi Province is a rural school with a strong wrestling program. 42-year-old Zhu Zhihui is the principal of the school. In his 14 years of teaching, Zhu has trained hundreds of wrestlers. Stressing the importance of sports and exercises in education, the former weightlifter always believes that "when kids are healthy physically and mentally, they are halfway towards success." (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】【11】【12】【13】【14】【15】【16】【17】【18】【19】【20】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York