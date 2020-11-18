Pic story: principal of school trains hundreds of wrestlers

Photo taken on Nov. 10, 2020 shows Zhu Zhihui (3rd R) and student of Matian School warming up before a training session in Pingxiang, east China's Jiangxi Province. The Matian School in Wugong Mountain in the city of Pingxiang in east China's Jiangxi Province is a rural school with a strong wrestling program. 42-year-old Zhu Zhihui is the principal of the school. In his 14 years of teaching, Zhu has trained hundreds of wrestlers. Stressing the importance of sports and exercises in education, the former weightlifter always believes that "when kids are healthy physically and mentally, they are halfway towards success." (Xinhua/Hu Chenhuan)