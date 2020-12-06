China launches new Earth observation satellite

A Gaofen-14 satellite is launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 6, 2020. (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)

China successfully launched a new Earth observation satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 11:58 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time).

The satellite, Gaofen-14, was sent into orbit by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

Sunday's launch was the 354th mission of the Long March rocket series.