English>>

China launches new Earth observation satellite

(Xinhua)    13:20, December 06, 2020

A Gaofen-14 satellite is launched by a Long March-3B carrier rocket from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 6, 2020. (Photo by Guo Wenbin/Xinhua)

China successfully launched a new Earth observation satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 11:58 a.m. Sunday (Beijing Time).

The satellite, Gaofen-14, was sent into orbit by a Long March-3B carrier rocket.

Sunday's launch was the 354th mission of the Long March rocket series.

